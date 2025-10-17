Catholic World News

Pope greets Russian pilgrims

October 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 17 with a group of pilgrims from Russia, and encouraged them to take advantage of their stay in Rome, “where the heart of the Christian soul beats.”

The Pope reminded his visitors that last year Pope Francis gave the beloved icon of Salus Populi Romani to the Church in Russia for the Jubilee Year. He said: “May the pilgrimage of this Icon in the Catholic dioceses of Russia be a source of comfort for you and for your families, especially the sick and the suffering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri17 October
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Saint Ignatius of Antioch, Bishop and Martyr

Image for Memorial of Saint Ignatius of Antioch, Bishop and Martyr

The Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Ignatius of Antioch (50-107), who was one of the great bishops of the early Church. He was the successor of St. Peter as Bishop of Antioch. He was condemned to death by wild beasts during the Emperor Trajan's persecution. On his way to Rome, he wrote seven…

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: