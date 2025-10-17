Catholic World News

Pope greets Russian pilgrims

October 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 17 with a group of pilgrims from Russia, and encouraged them to take advantage of their stay in Rome, “where the heart of the Christian soul beats.”

The Pope reminded his visitors that last year Pope Francis gave the beloved icon of Salus Populi Romani to the Church in Russia for the Jubilee Year. He said: “May the pilgrimage of this Icon in the Catholic dioceses of Russia be a source of comfort for you and for your families, especially the sick and the suffering.”

