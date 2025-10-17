Catholic World News

USCCB publishes DACA update

October 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of Policy and Advocacy of the US bishops’ Department of Migration and Refugee Services has published a three-page “DACA Update.”

The DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program “was first created in 2012 to provide limited protection from deportation and access to legal work authorization for certain undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, commonly known as ‘Dreamers,’” the USCCB office stated. “Since then, the legality of DACA has been considered in several lawsuits.”

