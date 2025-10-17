Catholic World News

Theft, vandalism at 15 churches in German diocese

October 17, 2025



CWN Editor's Note: In September, 15 churches in the Diocese of Passau (map) were targets of theft and vandalism, according to the German Catholic radio station Domradio.

“We usually have about 15 to 20 burglaries in a whole year, and now we only have 15 cases in the month of September,” said Josef Sonnleitner, the diocesan finance director.





