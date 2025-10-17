Catholic World News

Theft, vandalism at 15 churches in German diocese

October 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Domradio.de (German)

CWN Editor's Note: In September, 15 churches in the Diocese of Passau (map) were targets of theft and vandalism, according to the German Catholic radio station Domradio.

“We usually have about 15 to 20 burglaries in a whole year, and now we only have 15 cases in the month of September,” said Josef Sonnleitner, the diocesan finance director.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri17 October
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Saint Ignatius of Antioch, Bishop and Martyr

Image for Memorial of Saint Ignatius of Antioch, Bishop and Martyr

The Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Ignatius of Antioch (50-107), who was one of the great bishops of the early Church. He was the successor of St. Peter as Bishop of Antioch. He was condemned to death by wild beasts during the Emperor Trajan's persecution. On his way to Rome, he wrote seven…

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: