Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin praises Father Romanelli, other priests who remain in conflict zones

October 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In an address at the awarding of the Ambassadors to the Holy See Literary Prize, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, paid tribute to priests and religious who remain in conflict zones.

After praising the example of Father Gabriel Romanelli and other priests and religious who have remained at Gaza’s sole parish, Cardinal Parolin recalled the last Mass in Baghdad’s cathedral before the American attack in 2003. The prelate also praised the example of priests elsewhere in Iraq, in Sarajevo, and in Chile, during the 1973 coup.

The winner of the prize was Andrea Angeli, for a book on faith in conflict zones.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!