Former Vatican auditor general brings wrongful-termination suit to top court

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Libero Milone, the Vatican’s former auditor general, whose wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed by a Vatican appeals court, is now taking that appeal to the Court of Cassation, the top court for the Vatican city-state.

At an October 14 press conference, Milone stressed that Vatican courts have “never once” addressed the substance of his complaint, instead inventing procedural reasons to deny his claim. He charged that the Vatican judicial system seems “not to wish the truth to be recognized.”

Milone—who contends that he was fired because he was exposing corrupt practices at the Vatican—continues to hope for a settlement of his claim. He has asked for a meeting with Pope Leo XIV, explaining that he believes he can help alert the Pontiff to continued problems in the Vatican’s financial situation.

