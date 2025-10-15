Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader laments escalation in Russian attacks

October 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his weekly message, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church lamented the recent escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“Today, we want the world to hear: at a time when the leaders of states, even in Russia, are negotiating peace, an unprecedented escalation of war is unfolding,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. The church stated that “Russia had launched one of its most severe attacks, particularly on Kyiv, and is now systematically destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.”

The Major Archbishop expressed concern that as the post-World War II generation passes, the desire not to engage in war is also passing. “Sympathy for aggressive language, extreme positions, polarization, and hatred, unfortunately, brings political dividends,” he said. “Therefore, Christians in Europe must now be especially vigilant.”

