Catholic World News

Haiti needs ‘profound moral conversion,’ wounded bishop says in interview

October 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pierre-André Dumas, a Haitian bishop severely wounded amid gang violence last year, told the Vatican newspaper that the strife-torn Caribbean nation needs a “profound moral conversion.”

“It is not enough to change a president or a parliament: we must rebuild the ethical and social fabric, also through a profound moral conversion,” he said. “The true reconstruction of Haiti begins with the rebuilding of hearts.”

An explosion last year caused third-degree burns on 40% of his body. Bishop Dumas has undergone dozens of operations and is currently in Florida.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!