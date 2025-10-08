Catholic World News

Authorities find body of missing priest in violence-torn Mexican state

October 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The body of Father Bertoldo Pantaleón Estrada was found in violence-torn Guerrero state (map) on October 6, two days after the Diocese of Chilpancingo-Chilapa reported his appearance.

“It was not immediately clear how he was killed or who was behind his death,” according to the Associated Press, which reported that ten priests were killed in Mexico between 2019 and 2024.

