Hong Kong’s Cardinal Chow questioned for praising religious freedom in China

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong has come under scrutiny for saying that Chinese government policies are designed to preserve religious freedom in Hong Kong.

The cardinal’s public statement, as reportedly delivered to an audience in Australia, contrasts sharply with the public witness of his predecessor, Cardinal Joseph Zen, who has consistently charged that China aims to curb religious freedom. The timing of Cardinal Chow’s statement—coming during the trial of the Catholic lay leader Jimmy Lai—has also drawn criticism.

