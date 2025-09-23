Catholic World News

Leo XIV receives Cardinal Sarah in private audience

September 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Cardinal Robert Sarah on September 22. It was the first such audience granted by Pope Leo to the 80-year-old prefect emeritus of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

As is customary, the Vatican did not divulge the contents of the conversation. Cardinal Sarah referred to the audience in a September 22 repost on his X account, but without mentioning the topics of the conversation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!