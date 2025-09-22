Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader cautions pro-life movement

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops’ conference, warned against partisan politics in a message for the country’s March for Life.

Bishop Bätzing said: “The concern for the protection of life must therefore not be exploited, neither for purely personal interests nor for political, demographic, nationalistic, or even ethnic interests, or any other interests that are alien to life.”

The bishop’s message was evidently intended as a caution against support for the Alternative for Germany party, which has gained public support despite opposition from, among other sources, the bishops’ conference.

