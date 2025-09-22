Catholic World News

Nigerian priest killed in apparent assassination

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Matthew Eya, the pastor of a Catholic parish in southwest Nigeria, was shot and killed on September 19, in what appeared to be a targeted assassination.

Father Eya was driving to his parish when armed men on motorcycles reportedly shot out the tires of his car, forcing him to stop, and then shot him at close range.

Nigeria has seen a rash of kidnappings of Catholic priests in recent months. But the reports of Father Eya’s murder indicate that kidnapping was not the motive.

