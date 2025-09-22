Catholic World News

Vatican downgrades Peruvian politician’s tickets to papal audience

September 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Rafael Lope Aliaga, the mayor of Lima, Peru, had been assured of front-row tickets to the Pope’s weekly public audience on September 17, but then given less desirable tickets—a change that he attributed to political enemies.

A front-row ticket usually ensured a handshake from the Pontiff. In the case of Aliaga, who is a candidate in next year’s Peruvian elections, a photo of such a meeting with Pope Leo (who has wide appeal in Peru, where he served as bishop) could be politically valuable. Aliaga is a leader of the Popular Renewal Party, which proclaims Christian conservative principles but has been denounced by its opponents as far-right.

Aliaga, who had sought a private audience with the Pope, chose not to attend the public audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!