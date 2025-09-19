Catholic World News

UN official, Pontiff discuss refugees

September 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, on September 18.

“What an extraordinary privilege to meet Pope Leo XIV and what a great encouragement to hear him affirm the Catholic Church’s commitment to humanity—especially the poor, the victims of war, the refugees, the displaced people,” Grandi tweeted. “Much needed light amidst the darkness.”

