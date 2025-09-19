Catholic World News

Papal visit to Vatican Tribunal’s new courtroom

September 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV visited the new courtroom of the Vatican Tribunal on September 18 and spoke with the tribunal’s leading officials, Venerando Marano (its president) and Alessandro Diddi (its promoter of justice).

The Vatican Tribunal—the tribunal of the Vatican City State—attracted worldwide attention during the trials of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu and others associated with the Secretariat of State’s ill-fated London real estate transactions.

The new courtroom is located in the Apostolic Palace, in a room used as the Synod Hall during the earliest synods of the Synod of Bishops in the late 1960s. Previously, the hall was known as the Hall of Broken Heads, as it was a storage room for broken statues.

