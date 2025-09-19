Catholic World News

Pope takes journalists’ questions about Gaza, Russia

September 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As Israel continues its Gaza City offensive, Pope Leo XIV told reporters that many residents “have nowhere to go, and so it is a concern.”

“I have also spoken with our people there, with the parish priest,” Pope Leo said as he departed from Castel Gandolfo on September 16. “For now they want to stay; they are still holding on, but we really need to look for another solution.”

Asked about Russian claims concerning its drone incursion into Poland, the Pope said, “NATO has not started any war. The Poles are worried because they feel their airspace has been violated; it is a very tense situation.”

Pope Leo’s words about NATO stand in contrast to comments made by his predecessor. In 2022, Pope Francis said that the “barking of NATO at the door of Russia” may have provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

