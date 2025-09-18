Catholic World News

Congo’s Cardinal Ambongo: Fiducia Supplicans ‘caused a lot of harm’

September 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa said that the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans, allowing for blessings of same-sex couples, “caused a lot of harm to the Catholic faithful, and even beyond,” in an interview with OSV News.

The cardinal spoke to OSV while in Poland, where he was speaking about an initiative to promote negotiations that might end the bloodshed in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He said that the initiative, backed by the Church, was gaining wide support, although the country’s government is “not very enthusiastic.”

Questioned about Pope Leo XIV, the cardinal said that the new Pope “is a man who speaks very little but listens a lot.” He added that he believed Pope Leo will “listen widely before making a decision, to avoid what we had with Fiducia.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!