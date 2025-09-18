Catholic World News

Federal court permits PA parochial school students to compete in interscholastic athletics

September 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court ruled that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association must permit parochial school students to compete in interscholastic sports.

The association had barred parochial school students from participating on teams in their home school districts, even though it had permitted charter school students and homeschooled students to participate.

“This is a huge relief for parents and students across Pennsylvania who have been unnecessary excluded from participation simply because of their desire to pursue a faith-based education,” an attorney for the Thomas More Society said.

