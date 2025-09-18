Catholic World News

Oakland diocese seeks to pull plug on bankruptcy

September 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Oakland sought to withdraw from bankruptcy proceedings it initiated after its $165-million offer to settle 350 abuse suits was not accepted.

Stating that creditors have “bled [the diocese] dry,” an attorney for the diocese said that “the cost is too high, and the survivors in this Chapter 11 Case—and the 500,000+ faithful Catholics in the Diocese of Oakland—deserve better,”

