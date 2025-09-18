Catholic World News

Disabled Iraqi Christian killed in France while speaking about his faith online

September 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ashur Sarnaya, a disabled Iraqi Christian who emigrated to France a decade ago to escape the advance of the Islamic State, was stabbed to death in Lyon as he spoke about his faith on TikTok.

“He did live videos on TikTok to spread the word of God,” his sister said. The president of the Assyro-Chaldean Association of Lyon described the victim as “a very kind, discreet person, deeply believing, who liked to speak about the Christian faith.”

CNA reported that Sarnaya previously complained that his “content was frequently blocked or suspended due to reports from Muslim users. In March, he claimed to have been physically attacked by Muslims.”

