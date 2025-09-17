Catholic World News

Pope call Gaza parish as Israel launches major ground offensive

September 17, 2025

As Israel launched a major offensive in Gaza City, Pope Leo XIV spoke by phone with Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, from Castel Gandolfo on September 16 to assure him of his prayers and closeness.

Father Romanelli told the Pope that the parish “continues to assist the approximately 450 people who have taken refuge there and those who turn to them, distributing meals and water and keeping the internal pharmacy open,” according to the director of the Holy See Press Office.

“The population is fleeing, while the UN denounces: a genocide is underway,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “The sky above the [Gaza] Strip’s main city turned dramatically orange from the launch of flash bombs. This was followed by missiles launched by fighter jets, artillery fire, drones, and powerful explosions, which reverberated as far as central Israel.”

 

