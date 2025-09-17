Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper ponders ‘America against itself’

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a full-page article, “L’America contro sé stessa” [America against itself], L’Osservatore Romano published six reflections on the roots of political violence in the United States.

The authors of the reflections included Seth Cropsey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush; students from Tennessee and New York; staff members of think thanks; and an Italian journalist described as an expert on America.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed17 September
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop & Doctor; Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin & Doctor; Ember Wednesday

Image for Wednesday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop & Doctor; Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin & Doctor; Ember Wednesday

Today the Church celebrates two Optional Memorials: St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop and Doctor (1542-1621) was born in Montepulciano, Italy, and died in Rome. The son of noble parents, he entered the Society of Jesus, finishing his theological studies at Louvain, Belgium. His services to the Church…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: