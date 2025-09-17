Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper ponders ‘America against itself’

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a full-page article, “L’America contro sé stessa” [America against itself], L’Osservatore Romano published six reflections on the roots of political violence in the United States.

The authors of the reflections included Seth Cropsey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush; students from Tennessee and New York; staff members of think thanks; and an Italian journalist described as an expert on America.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

