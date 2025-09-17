Catholic World News

Vatican releases trailer to ‘Leo from Chicago’

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (YouTube)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican released the trailer to “Leo from Chicago,” its new documentary on the Pope’s American roots.

In June, the Vatican released León de Perú, a 45-minute documentary on the future Pope’s years in the South American nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!