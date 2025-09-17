Catholic World News

Vatican releases trailer to ‘Leo from Chicago’

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (YouTube)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican released the trailer to “Leo from Chicago,” its new documentary on the Pope’s American roots.

In June, the Vatican released León de Perú, a 45-minute documentary on the future Pope’s years in the South American nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

