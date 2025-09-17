Catholic World News

Pontiff receives birthday greetings from leaders, Catholics worldwide

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Italy and the presidents of several bishops’ conferences sent greetings to Pope Leo XIV for his recent 70th birthday.

“From every continent, people look with great hope” to the Pope’s words, said Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who cited the Pontiff’s “urgent appeals for a ceasefire and the resumption of the path of dialogue, for the common good of peoples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

