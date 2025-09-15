Catholic World News

Italian cardinal: expecting papal decision on Latin Mass

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian cardinal has indicated that Church leaders are awaiting a decision by Pope Leo XIV on the status of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).

Questioned by the Catholic Herald about the future of the TLM and the restrictions imposed by Traditionis Custodes, Cardinal Mauro Maria Gambetti replied: “I have been told that we will wait for the Holy Father to decide.”

Cardinal Gambetti, a Franciscan friar, was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis, who appointed him as archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica. There he implemented the restriction on the use of the traditional liturgy by pilgrimage groups—although that policy has recently been changed to allow an October celebration of the TLM by Cardinal Raymond Burke during the annual Summorum Pontificum pilgrimage.

