Cardinal Sarah speaks on tradition, liturgy, synodality

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah spoke out on topics including tradition, the liturgy, synodality, and homosexuality in a conversation with Avvenire, the newspaper owned by the Italian bishops’ conference.

“Without living Tradition that allows the transmission of Divine Revelation, the Church itself could not exist,” said the retired prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship. He criticized an “ideological” attitude toward tradition, in which “those who would like to erase and deny Tradition” opposed “those who consider Tradition as something crystallized and mummified.”

Specifically addressing the ban on the Traditional Latin liturgy, Cardinal Sarah said: “I wonder if we can ‘ban’ a ritual lasting over a thousand years.”

The African cardinal said that the concept of synodality “must be explored and clarified,” adding that it “should be theologically substantiated.”

Cardinal Sarah also called for a reconsideration of the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans, allowing for blessings of same-sex couples. He described the document as “theologically weak and therefore unjustified.”

