American priest named worldwide Augustinian leader

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Farrell, OSA, a native of Pennsylvania, has been chosen as the 98th prior general of the Augustinian order.

Father Farrell, who was serving as vicar general of order, succeeds Father Alejandro Moral Anton. Pope Leo XIV had served two terms as prior general, from 2001 to 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

