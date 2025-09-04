Catholic World News

Papal condolences after Lisbon streetcar disaster

September 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a message of sympathy to Cardinal Rui Manuel Sousa Valerio, the Patriarch of Lisbon, after a streetcar crash on September 3 that killed at least seventeen people and left others seriously injured.

