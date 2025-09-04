Catholic World News

King Charles visits Birmingham Oratory, room of St. John Henry Newman

September 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: King Charles III visited the Birmingham Oratory on September 3, touring the museum dedicated to St. John Henry Newman and visiting the saint’s room there.

The King was greeted by Archbishop Bernard Longley of Birmingham on his arrival. Before leaving he unveiled a plaque in the courtyard of the Oratory commemorating his visit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

