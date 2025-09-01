Catholic World News

Cardinals Burke, Sarah back campaign for First Saturday devotions

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinals Raymond Burke and Robert Sarah have thrown their support behind a bid to encourage greater participation in First Saturday devotions.

The campaign—launched by a coalition of French groups that foster Marian devotions—is leading up to the 100th anniversary, on December 10, of the appearance by the Virgin Mary to Sister Lucia, the last of the Fatima seers, urging Confession, Communion, and the recitation of the Rosary on the first Saturday of five consecutive months.

