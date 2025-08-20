Catholic World News

Pontiff to visit Lebanon in November?

August 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV plans to visit Lebanon before the end of this year, according to Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai.

Neither the Vatican nor the government of Lebanon has confirmed the visit, but sources in both places confirm that plans are being formed for the trip.

The Pope could combine a visit to Lebanon with a trip to Turkey in November. He is expected to join in celebrations marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Council.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

