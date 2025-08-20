Catholic World News

Entrust yourself to Mary to face every uncertainty, Pope writes to mother

August 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a letter in the monthly magazine Piazza San Pietro, Pope Leo XIV encouraged a wife and mother of three to turn to the Blessed Virgin Mary amid uncertainties.

“If your point of reference, dear Laura, is Mary, you will be able to face every uncertainty,” Pope Leo wrote. “When you turn to her, Our Lady leads you to Christ.”

“Mary’s strength is always new and surprising, because she entrusts herself completely to the Son, the Word incarnate out of Love,” the Pope continued. “And in Him, with Mary, we are all one.”

The custom of a papal response to a letter to the magazine dates to the last months of Pope Francis’s pontificate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!