Catholic World News

Pope’s brother tells TV audience of daily calls

August 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: John Prevost revealed that he speaks daily with his younger brother, Pope Leo XIV, every day by phone, during an NBC interview.

John Prevost, a retired school principal, said that he and his more famous sibling play Wordle together during their mostly light-hearted exchanges. He said that he did not know when the Pontiff might visit his native Chicago, but disclosed that the Pope had promised “for sure he’s going to be here for my funeral.”

Regarding his brother’s new life in the apostolic palace, John Prevost said that the Pope misses driving a car, and has enjoyed his brief breaks at the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, where “it just is relaxing and away from the crowd — away from the grind, so to speak.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!