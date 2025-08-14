Catholic World News

Prelate calls for adherence to Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire

August 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic prefect of Battambang, Cambodia, called for adherence to a recent ceasefire in the Cambodia–Thailand border conflict.

“The population had high hopes and was very happy and encouraged by the ceasefire agreement signed on August 7,” said Father Enrique Figaredo, SJ. “Now the call is: respect it! We call on the governments to ensure that the military respects the agreement so that a genuine and lasting peace can be built.”

The prelate said that there are “still over 100,000 internally displaced people on the Cambodian side” and that “we are working to assist the displaced, many of whom are in the refugee camps set up by the government, but also scattered throughout the region.”

