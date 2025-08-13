Catholic World News

Pope heads to Castel Gandolfo for long weekend

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following his regular weekly public audience on Wednesday, August 13, Pope Leo XIV traveled to his summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, where he will spend a long weekend.

The Pope is scheduled to celebrate Mass on August 15, the feast of the Assumption, at St. Thomas of Villanova church, the local parish. He will visit nearby Albano on Sunday for Mass at the shrine of Santa Maria della Rotonda.

The Pope, who spent some vacation time at the summer papal residence in July, will return to the Vatican on Tuesday, August 19.

