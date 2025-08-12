Catholic World News

New Vatican economic norms drafted under Cardinal Pell?

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: New Vatican norms governing the awarding of contracts, which were announced August 9, were originally drafted in 2017 under the guidance of the late Cardinal George Pell, but had been set aside because of internal opposition, The Pillar reports.

The new regulations were announced as a means of “simplifying procurement procedures while maintaining high standards of transparency and fairness.” The norms guard against the awarding of no-bid contracts and conflicts of interest.

As prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, Cardinal Pell had sought to introduce standard business practices to the Vatican, as part of his attack on inefficiency and corruption. Although his efforts stalled, due to the opposition of powerful Curial officials, the drive to reform Vatican finances has apparently taken on new urgency, as the Holy See confronts a serious budget crisis.

