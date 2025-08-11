Catholic World News

Retired Brooklyn bishop protests settlements on disputed abuse claims against him

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, the retired Bishop of Brooklyn, has protested large payments made to men who accused him of sexual abuse—in spite of a Vatican investigation that concluded the charges lacked “the semblance of truth.”

The Newark archdiocese—where Bishop DiMarzio had served as an auxiliary before his appointment to Brooklyn—paid six-figure sums to settle claims by two men who claimed he had molested them decades ago.

“I did not authorize these settlements because I did not abuse anyone,” Bishop DiMarzio said.

