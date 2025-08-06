Catholic World News

Four more German dioceses reject blessings for same-sex couples

August 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Katholisch (German)

CWN Editor's Note: Four more Catholic dioceses in Germany—Augsburg, Eichstätt, Passau, and Regensburg, have joined the Archdiocese of Cologne in rejecting a text with the support of the episcopal conference to be used in blessings for couples, under the terms of Fiducia Supplicans.

The dioceses that have declined to use the text argue that it goes beyond the Vatican document in permitting blessings of same-sex couples.

The text was prepared by the German Bishops’ Conference and the Central Committee of German Catholics, and has been adopted for use by many German dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

