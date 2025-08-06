Catholic World News

Recalling 4th-century miracle, white rose petals fall from ceiling of Santa Maria Maggiore

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major, celebrated Mass there on August 5, the feast of its dedication.

As is customary, white rose petals fell from ceiling during the Gloria to recall the miraculous August snowfall on the site in the fourth century. The snow, the prelate preached, “can be understood as a symbol of grace.”

“It can only be received as a gift,” he explained. “Grace also arouses admiration and amazement.”

