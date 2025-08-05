Catholic World News

Spanish court backs eviction of schismatic nun

August 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish court has ruled that a community of women religious must leave their monastery, approving an eviction order from the Archdiocese of Burgos, after the nuns were excommunicated.

The members of what had been a Poor Clare community in Belorado were excommunicated last year for schism, after they declared that they declared that “the see of St. Peter is vacant and usurped.” They had said that Pope Pius XII was the last legitimate Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!