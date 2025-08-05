Catholic World News

Mass celebrated at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ after pleas from archdiocese

August 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Miami has announced that a Mass has been celebrated at the “Alligator Alcatraz,” the detention center for illegal immigrants in the Everglades.

The archdiocese had complained to the Trump administration about the lack of pastoral care for the detained immigrants. “I am pleased that our request... has been accommodated,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

