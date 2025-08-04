Catholic World News

Bishop at US gathering in Rome: To follow God’s call is a ‘spiritual adventure’

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During the Jubilee of Youth, more than 4,000 young people attended an event for US pilgrims at the Papal Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls.

“Religion at its best is always a summons to adventure,” Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, told the young pilgrims. “Refusing your mission is bad for you, and bad for people around you, because you were meant to help them in some way.”

