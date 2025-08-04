Catholic World News

Chief rabbi of Ukraine pays tribute to archbishop who saved Jews during Holocaust

August 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Moshe Reuven Asman, the chief rabbi of Ukraine, organized events to honor Venerable Andrey Sheptytsky (1865-1944), the Lviv archbishop who worked to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, thanked the chief rabbi and said that “the life and ministry of Metropolitan Andrey is a moral guide not only for our Church, but for all of humanity, because ‘the memory of the righteous will be remembered forever.’”

The prelate also thanked the chief rabbi for being a “voice of truth that resounds far beyond the borders of our state” amid the current Russian invasion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!