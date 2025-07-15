Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop confirms contact with kidnappers of seminarians

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gabriel Ghieakhomo Dunia of Auchi has confirmed that the Nigerian diocese has received a ransom demand from the gunmen who kidnapped three students from a seminary in the Edo state.

“Negotiations are currently ongoing,” the bishop said. “The seminarians are still in the hands of their kidnappers.”

