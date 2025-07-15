Catholic World News

US dioceses vary widely on baptism rates

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a detailed look at baptism statistics for US dioceses, the Zenit news agency finds the Archdiocese of Los Angeles clearly in the lead with over 46,000 baptisms last year, easily outdistancing all other dioceses.

However, looking more carefully at the ratio between the number of baptisms and the number of Catholics registered in the diocese, Zenit finds a different leader: Nashville, with 1 infant baptism for every 48 Catholics. The dioceses of Tulsa, Baker (OR), Stockton (CA), Miami, Birmingham, Tyler (TX), Memphis, and Jackson (MS) all saw more than one infant baptism for every 60 Catholics.

At the other end of the spectrum, several diocese listed less than one baptism for every 300 Catholics. They were: Colorado Springs, Boston, Erie (PA), Norwich, Brownsville, Galveston-Houston, Providence, and Burlington (VT).

