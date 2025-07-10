Catholic World News

Facing 153 abuse claims, California diocese files for bankruptcy

July 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Fresno, California, has filed for bankruptcy.

“I am clear-sighted that this path is the only path that will allow us to handle claims of sexual abuse with fair, equitable compassion while simultaneously ensuring the continuation of ministry within our Diocese, Bishop Joseph Brennan said in an open letter.

In January 2020, the State of California enacted legislation lifting the statute of limitations for abuse suits until December 2022. The Diocese of Fresno faces 153 abuse claims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

