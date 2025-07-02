Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic hierarchy meets with Pope

July 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV held a face-to-face discussion with the members of the Ordinary Synod of Bishops of the Syriac Catholic Church on July 1. The Vatican did not release a summary of the topics that were discussed.

Headquartered in Beirut, Lebanon, and led by Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Younan, the Eastern Catholic church has 208,000 members (CNEWA profile). It has eparchies (dioceses) in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, and the United States.

