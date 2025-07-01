Catholic World News

New US archbishops reflect on the importance of fostering unity

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On June 29, Pope Leo blessed and imposed pallia on 54 metropolitan archbishops appointed during the last year; eight of them are from the United States.

Catholic News Service spoke with seven of them, and fostering unity was a common theme of their comments.

“I’m everybody’s bishop,” said Archbishop Michael McGovern of Atlanta. “I’m not just the bishop for some people.”

“One Sunday I’m going to go to the traditional Latin Mass community, and I’ll wear my choir robes and I’ll sit on the side,” he continued. “I don’t say the Latin Mass, but I just, I’m there to be present to the people because they’re part of the Church.”

