Papal homily for Saints Peter and Paul emphasizes ecclesial communion, vitality of faith

June 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, and emphasized two aspects of the apostles’ faith: ecclesial communion and vitality of faith.

“The communion of the two Apostles in the one confession of faith was the conclusion of a long journey on which each embraced the faith and lived out his apostolate in his own particular way,” Pope Leo preached. “The history of Peter and Paul shows us that the communion to which the Lord calls us is a unison of voices and personalities that does not eliminate anyone’s freedom.”

Pope Leo continued:

Our patron saints followed different paths, had different ideas and at times argued with one another with evangelical frankness. Yet this did not prevent them from living the concordia apostolorum [concord of the apostles], that is, a living communion in the Spirit, a fruitful harmony in diversity.

“It is important that we learn to experience communion in this way—as unity within diversity—so that the various gifts, united in the one confession of faith, may advance the preaching of the Gospel,” the Pope added. “Let us make an effort, then, to turn our differences into a workshop of unity and communion, of fraternity and reconciliation, so that everyone in the Church, each with his or her personal history, may learn to walk side by side.”

During the Mass, Pope Leo also blessed and imposed pallia on the metropolitan archbishops appointed during the last year (booklet, pp. 3-7).

