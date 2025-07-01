Catholic World News

Vatican prefect thanks Ukranian Greek Catholic Church for remaining source of hope

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Catholic Churches, thanked the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church for “remaining a source of hope for its people.”

“The main message is gratitude, for what you do, for who you are, for the courage you instill in people, in priests, their families, and in all the faithful,” the prelate said on June 30. “Thank you for always being with the people and for remaining their only source of hope.”

“We are ready to make every effort to assist you in all your needs, with the limited means at our disposal,” he added.

